Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,419 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,177,420 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,295,384,000 after acquiring an additional 192,537 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,850,576 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,461,584,000 after buying an additional 5,980,777 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 6.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,875,796 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,278,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,427 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Applied Materials by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,933,311 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,248,387,000 after buying an additional 1,003,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,146,885,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Applied Materials Price Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on AMAT shares. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Cowen decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.38.

AMAT opened at $87.71 on Monday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.67 and a 52 week high of $167.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.53.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 13.90%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

