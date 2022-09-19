Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) PT Raised to $7.50 at Northland Securities

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Northland Securities from $5.00 to $7.50 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $3.20 to $2.80 in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

AAOI stock opened at $3.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.46. Applied Optoelectronics has a 12-month low of $1.48 and a 12-month high of $8.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Applied Optoelectronics ( NASDAQ:AAOI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.01). Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 28.68% and a negative return on equity of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $52.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.17 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 79.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 403,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 178,182 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 3,056.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 316,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 306,392 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 646.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 266,979 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 6.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 236,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 14,932 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 240.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 189,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 134,141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

