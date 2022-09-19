April Trading Down 9.1% This Week (APRIL)

April (APRIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. April has a total market capitalization of $1.90 million and approximately $13,362.00 worth of April was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, April has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar. One April coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0472 or 0.00000245 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About April

April’s genesis date was April 19th, 2021. April’s total supply is 121,536,600 coins and its circulating supply is 40,186,600 coins. April’s official Twitter account is @Aprilmyoracle and its Facebook page is accessible here. April’s official website is apriloracle.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “April is a blockchain based project which builds Decentralized Applications (Dapps) where users earn rewards by playing games based on real-world events. A real-world event could be a football match played between two countries. Real-world event games are powered by our decentralized identity technologies.Telegram Docs”

