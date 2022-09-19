Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX) Short Interest Update

Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 489,200 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the August 15th total of 606,100 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 258,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

NASDAQ:APYX opened at $5.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.46. The company has a market capitalization of $195.34 million, a PE ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 1.51. Apyx Medical has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $17.50.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 million. Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 34.21% and a negative return on equity of 34.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Apyx Medical will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Charles D. Goodwin II purchased 11,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $70,030.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invenire Partners LP bought a new position in Apyx Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $4,461,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its stake in Apyx Medical by 132.5% in the 1st quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 144,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 82,244 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Apyx Medical by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 13,260 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Apyx Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apyx Medical by 109.7% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on APYX shares. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Apyx Medical from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Apyx Medical from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). It offers Helium Plasma Generator for delivery of RF energy and helium to cut, coagulate and ablate soft tissue during open and laparoscopic surgical procedures.

