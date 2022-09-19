Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,020 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $8,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADM. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at $4,454,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 3,329 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,812,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,430,000 after buying an additional 271,826 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 119.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 99,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,740,000 after purchasing an additional 54,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 31,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 7,959 shares in the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on ADM shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.42.

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $25,949,227.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,651,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $9,836,021.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 231,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,319,465.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $25,949,227.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,651,190.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 402,470 shares of company stock valued at $35,794,063. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $84.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.07. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $58.60 and a 1 year high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.43. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $27.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 25.20%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

