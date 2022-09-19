Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $3,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8,828.5% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,100,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 0.6 %

ADM stock opened at $84.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $47.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.07. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $58.60 and a 52 week high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.43. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $27.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.20%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $9,836,021.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,454 shares in the company, valued at $19,319,465.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $25,949,227.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,651,190.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $9,836,021.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,319,465.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 402,470 shares of company stock worth $35,794,063 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.42.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

