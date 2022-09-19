Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, a drop of 14.2% from the August 15th total of 2,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 552,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 9.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Arcturus Therapeutics Trading Down 4.9 %

ARCT opened at $15.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.74. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.70 and a 12 month high of $55.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $1.08. The business had revenue of $27.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 407.91% and a negative return on equity of 78.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.07) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcturus Therapeutics

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.75.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 14,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the development of vaccines for infectious, and liver and respiratory rare diseases in the United States. The company's development programs comprise LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene, as well as vaccine programs include LUNAR-COV19 and LUNAR-FLU.

