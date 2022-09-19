ArGo Hits Market Cap of $64,806.52 (ARGO)

ArGo (ARGO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. ArGo has a total market capitalization of $64,806.52 and $149.00 worth of ArGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ArGo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ArGo has traded down 22.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005117 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,536.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005023 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00007619 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00058507 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010422 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005118 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 40.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00064938 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005371 BTC.

ArGo is a coin. It was first traded on May 11th, 2021. ArGo’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGo’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ArGo is a web app deployment and hosting platform that is built on blockchain technology on the Arweave Permaweb, which is a decentralized cloud platform. The app was built with the vision of true permanence on the internet without any censorship. Websites and apps that are deployed on ArGo also liberate users from recurring costs of server hosting, security, and database usage charges. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the ArGo Platform ($ARGO) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the ArGo Platform, which is designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on the ArGo Platform and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the platform. “

