Ark (ARK) Price Down 22.8% Over Last Week

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. Over the last week, Ark has traded down 22.8% against the US dollar. Ark has a market cap of $55.14 million and $4.50 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00001993 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00006670 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004913 BTC.

Achain (ACT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000051 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kapu (KAPU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ark

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 141,290,914 coins. The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io. The official website for Ark is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

