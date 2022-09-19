ARK Investment Management LLC Acquires 2,835 Shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Camtek were worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Camtek by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Paradiem LLC increased its position in shares of Camtek by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 13,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Camtek by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 6,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its stake in Camtek by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 65,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC boosted its stake in Camtek by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 29,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CAMT shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Camtek from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays lowered shares of Camtek from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.75 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.25.

Camtek stock opened at $25.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Camtek Ltd. has a twelve month low of $22.89 and a twelve month high of $49.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.55.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $79.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.00 million. Camtek had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Camtek Ltd. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

