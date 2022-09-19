ARK Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

ARK Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 25,370 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $2,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,487,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 527,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,947,000 after acquiring an additional 7,592 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 15,124 shares during the period. Vazirani Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $5,720,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 411,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,339,000 after acquiring an additional 160,016 shares during the period.

Tower Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of TSEM stock opened at $45.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.18. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.04. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 12 month low of $28.42 and a 12 month high of $49.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tower Semiconductor Profile

StockNews.com raised Tower Semiconductor from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, other Asia countries, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

