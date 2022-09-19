ARK Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,462 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $2,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ALGN. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 127.3% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 22,010 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,464,000 after acquiring an additional 12,326 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,220,267 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $799,668,000 after acquiring an additional 24,395 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Align Technology by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,782,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its stake in Align Technology by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 2,764 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Align Technology from $438.00 to $402.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Align Technology from $310.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Align Technology from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Align Technology from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Align Technology from $500.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.33.

Align Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $249.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.80. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $225.86 and a one year high of $737.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $309.52.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.23). Align Technology had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $969.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

