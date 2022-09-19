ARK Investment Management LLC Purchases 318,171 Shares of Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY)

ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,456,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 318,171 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zymergen were worth $4,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Zymergen by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,192,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,117,000 after purchasing an additional 58,103 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Zymergen by 17.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,170,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,051,000 after acquiring an additional 606,588 shares during the period. Data Collective II GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zymergen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,383,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Zymergen by 10.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,155,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 106,413 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Zymergen by 3,935.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 815,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 795,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.99% of the company’s stock.

Zymergen Stock Down 4.0 %

NASDAQ ZY opened at $2.66 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.18. Zymergen Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $14.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zymergen ( NASDAQ:ZY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.38). Zymergen had a negative return on equity of 93.37% and a negative net margin of 2,508.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 million. On average, analysts predict that Zymergen Inc. will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ZY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zymergen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Zymergen to $2.60 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zymergen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.28.

About Zymergen

(Get Rating)

Zymergen Inc design, develop, and commercialize microbes, molecules, and materials. It offers an automation solution comprising reconfigurable automation carts, a modular hardware building blocks that allow for assembly of work cells customized for the particular needs of a lab; and automation control software, a cloud-based software used to control integrated automation systems.

