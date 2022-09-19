ARK Investment Management LLC Sells 15,293 Shares of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX)

ARK Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 213,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,293 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nano-X Imaging were worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNOX. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Nano-X Imaging by 245.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 568,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after acquiring an additional 404,362 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 220,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 10,980 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nano-X Imaging by 18.1% during the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 26,211 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nano-X Imaging by 3.8% during the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 139,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares during the period. Finally, GMT Capital Corp acquired a new position in Nano-X Imaging during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,028,000. 16.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NNOX opened at $12.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. Nano-X Imaging Ltd. has a 52-week low of $8.23 and a 52-week high of $28.60.

Nano-X Imaging ( NASDAQ:NNOX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.15). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.

