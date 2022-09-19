ARK Investment Management LLC Sells 31,394 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

ARK Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIOGet Rating) by 7.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 388,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,394 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $6,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIO by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,586,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,552,000 after acquiring an additional 549,990 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIO by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,061,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271,730 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,887,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,883,000 after buying an additional 658,909 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $435,592,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 6,141.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 12,979,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,180,000 after buying an additional 12,771,205 shares during the last quarter. 31.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIO stock opened at $20.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Nio Inc – has a twelve month low of $11.67 and a twelve month high of $44.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.23.

NIO (NYSE:NIOGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.03. NIO had a negative net margin of 23.93% and a negative return on equity of 30.36%. The business had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NIO shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of NIO from $41.10 to $31.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of NIO from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Nomura lowered their price target on shares of NIO from $51.50 to $25.80 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of NIO from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NIO from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NIO presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.59.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

