ARK Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

ARK Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 57.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 80,601 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $4,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in Etsy by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Stock Performance

ETSY stock opened at $108.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 38.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.86. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.01 and a 12-month high of $307.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $585.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.85 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 67.88% and a net margin of 17.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Etsy in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Etsy in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “mkt outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on Etsy in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.35.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 3,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total transaction of $340,966.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,790,241.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 3,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total transaction of $340,966.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,790,241.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $71,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,210 shares of company stock valued at $13,507,640 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

