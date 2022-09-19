ARK Investment Management LLC Trims Position in Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF)

ARK Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,220 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Thales were worth $6,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Shares of OTCMKTS:THLEF opened at $114.50 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.65. Thales S.A. has a 12-month low of $78.25 and a 12-month high of $138.90.
