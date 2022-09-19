ARK Investment Management LLC Trims Position in Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF)

ARK Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,220 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Thales were worth $6,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Thales Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:THLEF opened at $114.50 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.65. Thales S.A. has a 12-month low of $78.25 and a 12-month high of $138.90.

Get Thales alerts:

Thales Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the aeronautics, space, defense, security, ground transportation, and digital security markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Transport, Defence & Security, and Digital Identity & Security segments. The company offers communications, command, and control systems; mission services and support; protection and mission/combat systems; surveillance, detection, and intelligence systems; training and simulation solutions for air, land, naval, and joint forces; and digital identity and security solutions.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THLEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thales Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thales and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.