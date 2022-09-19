ARK Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

ARK Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 147,898 shares of the software’s stock after selling 22,697 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Altair Engineering were worth $8,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Altair Engineering by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 343,027 shares of the software’s stock valued at $26,521,000 after purchasing an additional 15,498 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Altair Engineering by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,402 shares of the software’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altair Engineering in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Altair Engineering by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,032 shares of the software’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Altair Engineering by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,444 shares of the software’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after purchasing an additional 29,521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALTR. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Oppenheimer restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altair Engineering currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

Shares of ALTR stock opened at $47.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.49. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.44 and a beta of 1.50. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.46 and a 12 month high of $82.96.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $132.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.37 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 5.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.79%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and Internet of Things platform and analytics tools, as well as support and the complementary software products.

