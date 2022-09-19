Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €3.10 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.10 ($3.16) target price on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1 – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €6.20 ($6.33) target price on Aroundtown in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €6.20 ($6.33) target price on Aroundtown in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. UBS Group set a €3.60 ($3.67) target price on Aroundtown in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.00 ($3.06) target price on Aroundtown in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Baader Bank set a €4.80 ($4.90) price target on Aroundtown in a report on Tuesday, August 30th.
Aroundtown Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of ETR:AT1 opened at €2.62 ($2.67) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of €3.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of €4.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.04. Aroundtown has a 52-week low of €2.52 ($2.57) and a 52-week high of €6.35 ($6.48).
Aroundtown Company Profile
Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.
