Aroundtown (OTCMKTS:AANNF) Given New €2.70 Price Target at Barclays

Aroundtown (OTCMKTS:AANNF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from €4.10 ($4.18) to €2.70 ($2.76) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

AANNF has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Aroundtown from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Aroundtown from €7.60 ($7.76) to €5.00 ($5.10) in a report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Aroundtown from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Aroundtown from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.60.

Aroundtown Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS AANNF opened at $2.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.26. Aroundtown has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $7.35.

About Aroundtown

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

