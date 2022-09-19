Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,120 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $8,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 30,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,963,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 9,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $179.45 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $179.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $37.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.67. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $144.78 and a 1-year high of $191.99.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.02. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AJG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $162.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective for the company. Argus started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $211.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.90.

Insider Transactions at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.07, for a total value of $3,030,534.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 121,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,651,745.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.07, for a total value of $3,030,534.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 121,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,651,745.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total value of $190,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,033,171.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,683 shares of company stock valued at $5,901,941. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

