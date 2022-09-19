Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Short Interest Up 26.4% in August

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,870,000 shares, a growth of 26.4% from the August 15th total of 2,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 824,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE AJG opened at $179.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.74 billion, a PE ratio of 36.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $144.78 and a 52-week high of $191.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.26.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 12.31%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

In related news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $923,100.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 38,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,917,277. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total transaction of $190,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,033,171.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $923,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 38,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,917,277. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,683 shares of company stock worth $5,901,941. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 312.4% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 72,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,337,000 after purchasing an additional 55,081 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 372,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,160,000 after purchasing an additional 125,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on AJG. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $182.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $162.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $211.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $195.00 price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.90.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

Featured Articles

