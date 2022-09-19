Arweave Price Hits $9.83 on Top Exchanges (AR)

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. Arweave has a total market capitalization of $328.36 million and $20.95 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arweave coin can currently be purchased for about $9.83 or 0.00050946 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Arweave has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,300.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $111.23 or 0.00576331 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.26 or 0.00255228 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Diamond Launch (DLC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005392 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009144 BTC.

About Arweave

Arweave (AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave.

Buying and Selling Arweave

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time.As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars.

