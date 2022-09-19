AS Roma Fan Token (ASR) Price Hits $3.68 on Top Exchanges

AS Roma Fan Token (ASR) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. AS Roma Fan Token has a total market cap of $7.96 million and $3.26 million worth of AS Roma Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AS Roma Fan Token coin can now be bought for approximately $3.68 or 0.00019068 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, AS Roma Fan Token has traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00089182 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00081147 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00020931 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000542 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001655 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00031476 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000303 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00007669 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000181 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000271 BTC.
AS Roma Fan Token Profile
ASR uses the hashing algorithm. AS Roma Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,163,854 coins. The official message board for AS Roma Fan Token is medium.com/socios. AS Roma Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @OfficialASRoma and its Facebook page is accessible here. AS Roma Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/asroma.
AS Roma Fan Token Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AS Roma Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AS Roma Fan Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AS Roma Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.
