Ascend Wellness (AAWH) vs. The Competition Head-To-Head Comparison

Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH – Get Rating) is one of 53 publicly-traded companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Ascend Wellness to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Ascend Wellness shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.5% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 24.9% of Ascend Wellness shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.8% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ascend Wellness and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascend Wellness -21.49% -33.06% -7.81% Ascend Wellness Competitors 430.43% -219.36% 104.41%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ascend Wellness $332.38 million -$122.66 million -4.27 Ascend Wellness Competitors $259.30 million -$62.88 million -8.43

This table compares Ascend Wellness and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Ascend Wellness has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. Ascend Wellness is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Ascend Wellness and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascend Wellness 0 0 3 0 3.00 Ascend Wellness Competitors 172 504 642 38 2.40

Ascend Wellness currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 368.75%. As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 160.50%. Given Ascend Wellness’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ascend Wellness is more favorable than its rivals.

Ascend Wellness Company Profile

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods. Its cannabis product categories include flowers, pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, edibles, and other cannabis-related products. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 20 retail locations. It also sells its products to third-party licensed cannabis retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

