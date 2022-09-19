ASD (ASD) Price Up 23.4% This Week

ASD (ASD) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. During the last week, ASD has traded up 23.4% against the dollar. ASD has a total market cap of $69.30 million and approximately $2.05 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ASD coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000538 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005133 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,483.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004999 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005125 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00007642 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00058783 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010451 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005133 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 40.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00064996 BTC.

ASD Coin Profile

ASD is a coin. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. ASD’s official Twitter account is @AscendEX_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ASD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX was a non-refundable functional utility token used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX was to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. With the rebranding of BitMax as AscendEX, AscendEX announced BTMX (BitMax Native Token), to be updated as ASD and new smart contracts for BTMX. Telegram (English) | Youtube | Facebook “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

