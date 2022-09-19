ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Short Interest Update

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a decrease of 10.1% from the August 15th total of 1,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 252,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASGN

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASGN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ASGN in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ASGN by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of ASGN by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of ASGN by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ASGN by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASGN Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ASGN opened at $92.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.96. ASGN has a one year low of $78.25 and a one year high of $131.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASGN ( NYSE:ASGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. ASGN had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ASGN will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of ASGN from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of ASGN from $125.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of ASGN from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of ASGN from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.60.

About ASGN

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology services and professional solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

