AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) Short Interest Down 14.0% in August

AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a decline of 14.0% from the August 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALOT. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AstroNova by 50.0% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 13,381 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstroNova during the first quarter worth $167,000. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its position in shares of AstroNova by 7.4% during the second quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 136,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 9,381 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of AstroNova by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 543,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AstroNova by 15.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. 46.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALOT stock opened at $12.45 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.90. The company has a market cap of $91.47 million, a PE ratio of -622.50 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. AstroNova has a 12-month low of $10.97 and a 12-month high of $18.52.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AstroNova in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

