Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) Short Interest Update

Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900,000 shares, an increase of 29.5% from the August 15th total of 2,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Athenex Stock Performance
Shares of ATNX stock opened at $0.41 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.61. Athenex has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $3.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. The company has a market cap of $49.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.08.
Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $31.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 million. Athenex had a negative return on equity of 258.81% and a negative net margin of 160.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Athenex will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.
Athenex Company Profile
Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. It operates through three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The company's Orascovery product candidates include Oral paclitaxel and encequidar, an oral dosage form, which is in Phase III trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as various clinical studies in cutaneous angiosarcoma, advanced gastric cancer, and advanced solid malignancies.
