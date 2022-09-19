Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) Short Interest Update

Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900,000 shares, an increase of 29.5% from the August 15th total of 2,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Athenex Stock Performance

Shares of ATNX stock opened at $0.41 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.61. Athenex has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $3.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. The company has a market cap of $49.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Athenex alerts:

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $31.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 million. Athenex had a negative return on equity of 258.81% and a negative net margin of 160.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Athenex will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Athenex Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATNX. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Athenex by 104.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,578,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 2,335,225 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Athenex by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,953,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 731,247 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Athenex by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 861,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Athenex by 844.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 585,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 523,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Athenex by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 584,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 98,400 shares during the last quarter. 29.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. It operates through three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The company's Orascovery product candidates include Oral paclitaxel and encequidar, an oral dosage form, which is in Phase III trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as various clinical studies in cutaneous angiosarcoma, advanced gastric cancer, and advanced solid malignancies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Athenex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athenex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.