Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the August 15th total of 1,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 305,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Stock Down 1.1 %

AUB stock opened at $33.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a one year low of $31.44 and a one year high of $42.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.93.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Increases Dividend

Atlantic Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AUB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 31.89% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $180.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Atlantic Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ronald L. Tillett sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.48, for a total value of $86,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,482 shares in the company, valued at $947,579.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlantic Union Bankshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUB. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 211.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,071,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,264,000 after acquiring an additional 727,704 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,288,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,627,000 after acquiring an additional 501,013 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,270,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,679,000 after acquiring an additional 419,845 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,723,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,932,000 after buying an additional 347,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 547,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,555,000 after buying an additional 227,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

