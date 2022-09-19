Atletico De Madrid Fan Token Trading Down 9.3% Over Last Week (ATM)

Atletico De Madrid Fan Token (ATM) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 19th. Atletico De Madrid Fan Token has a market capitalization of $8.71 million and approximately $5.12 million worth of Atletico De Madrid Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Atletico De Madrid Fan Token has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar. One Atletico De Madrid Fan Token coin can now be purchased for $4.17 or 0.00022313 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Atletico De Madrid Fan Token alerts:

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004897 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000389 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00030623 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Atletico De Madrid Fan Token Profile

Atletico De Madrid Fan Token (ATM) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the BEP-20 Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Atletico De Madrid Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,086,980 coins. Atletico De Madrid Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @ATMChainDev. Atletico De Madrid Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/atletico-de-madrid. The official message board for Atletico De Madrid Fan Token is medium.com/socios.

Atletico De Madrid Fan Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is the new app for football fans, where you earn rewards for interacting with your club. Participate, get club rewards & compete for once-in-a-lifetime experiences.The Atletico de Madrid Fan Token (ATM) is a utility token that gives Atletico de Madrid fans a tokenized share of influence on club decisions using the Socios application and services. The token serves as a membership key that allows users to compete for exclusive rewards, club recognition, and more.ATM token holders can vote via smart contract on various “fan decision” polls published by Atletico de Madrid. Atletico de Madrid is contractually bound to act according to poll results.Token holders can interact with the Socios platform (voting on polls, competing in contests and quizzes, connecting/chatting with like-minded users, etc.) and earn rewards, including:Matchday tickets.Exclusive experiences.Cashback offers from official online shops.In-app CHZ bonuses.Digital badges.Club-specific NFTs.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atletico De Madrid Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atletico De Madrid Fan Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atletico De Madrid Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Atletico De Madrid Fan Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atletico De Madrid Fan Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.