Aurora Cannabis (ACB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, September 20th. Analysts expect Aurora Cannabis to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Aurora Cannabis Stock Down 7.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ACB opened at $1.43 on Monday. Aurora Cannabis has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $8.69. The company has a market cap of $324.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 4.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.52 and its 200 day moving average is $2.26.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aurora Cannabis

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 61,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 5,488 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 824.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 371,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 331,120 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 15,687 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aurora Cannabis in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 566.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 12,183 shares in the last quarter. 29.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.15 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.97.

(Get Rating)

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis derivative products in Canada and internationally. It also engages in facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, research, production, derivatives, product development, wholesale, and retail distribution activities. The company produces various strains of dried cannabis, cannabis oil and capsules, and topical kits for medical patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.