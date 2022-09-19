Aurora Cannabis (ACB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, September 20th. Analysts expect Aurora Cannabis to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Aurora Cannabis Stock Down 7.1 %
Shares of NYSE:ACB opened at $1.43 on Monday. Aurora Cannabis has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $8.69. The company has a market cap of $324.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 4.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.52 and its 200 day moving average is $2.26.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 61,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 5,488 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 824.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 371,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 331,120 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 15,687 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aurora Cannabis in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 566.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 12,183 shares in the last quarter. 29.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Aurora Cannabis Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis derivative products in Canada and internationally. It also engages in facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, research, production, derivatives, product development, wholesale, and retail distribution activities. The company produces various strains of dried cannabis, cannabis oil and capsules, and topical kits for medical patients.
