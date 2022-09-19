Aurora Cannabis (ACB) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, September 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.16) per share for the quarter.

TSE ACB opened at C$1.94 on Monday. Aurora Cannabis has a 12-month low of C$1.56 and a 12-month high of C$10.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$577.63 million and a P/E ratio of -0.32.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACB. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$1.85 to C$2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$1.85 to C$2.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$2.50 to C$2.15 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$3.99.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis derivative products in Canada and internationally. It also engages in facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, research, production, derivatives, product development, wholesale, and retail distribution activities. The company produces various strains of dried cannabis, cannabis oil and capsules, and topical kits for medical patients.

