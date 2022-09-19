Aurox (URUS) Achieves Market Cap of $8.86 Million

Aurox (URUS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 19th. In the last week, Aurox has traded down 7.3% against the dollar. One Aurox coin can now be bought for $16.98 or 0.00086933 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aurox has a total market capitalization of $8.86 million and approximately $263,956.00 worth of Aurox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aurox Profile

Aurox (CRYPTO:URUS) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2021. Aurox’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 521,929 coins. Aurox’s official Twitter account is @getaurox.

Aurox Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aurox using one of the exchanges listed above.

