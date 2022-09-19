Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS) Short Interest Update

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a drop of 10.0% from the August 15th total of 1,300,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of AUS opened at $9.79 on Monday. Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $10.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.79 and a 200 day moving average of $9.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AUS. Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I during the fourth quarter worth $25,994,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I during the 4th quarter valued at $9,244,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,767,000. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I during the 4th quarter valued at $7,598,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I during the 1st quarter valued at $6,385,000. 66.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corporation III.

