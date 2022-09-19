Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Holdings Increased by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,254 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $9,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1,136.4% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 156 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk Price Performance

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $194.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion, a PE ratio of 77.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $206.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.14. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.20 and a 12-month high of $335.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 88.57%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $7,109,294.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at $15,922,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at $742,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $7,109,294.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,922,370.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $258.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.60.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

