Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc.

R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing makes up about 4.5% of R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $5,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 10,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $233.64 on Monday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.26 and a 12 month high of $261.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $97.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 66.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on ADP shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.92.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $8,945,492.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,571,166.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $8,945,492.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,571,166.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $13,932,520.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at $10,515,189.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 107,349 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,129. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

