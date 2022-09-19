Autonio Price Hits $0.0041 on Major Exchanges (NIOX)

Autonio (NIOX) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. Autonio has a total market cap of $384,232.17 and $47,918.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Autonio coin can now be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Autonio has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00117764 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005216 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005216 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002342 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.59 or 0.00874137 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Autonio Profile
Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio. Autonio’s official website is auton.io. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Autonio
Receive News & Updates for Autonio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Autonio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.