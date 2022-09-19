Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Shares Purchased by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,627,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126,366 shares during the quarter. Avalara makes up 1.6% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Avalara were worth $114,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. grew its position in Avalara by 127.4% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 112,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,946,000 after buying an additional 63,064 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Avalara by 8.7% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Avalara by 51.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,995,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,597,000 after purchasing an additional 677,022 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Avalara by 40.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Avalara during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avalara

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.82, for a total transaction of $1,836,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 583,644 shares in the company, valued at $53,590,192.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $5,383,200 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Avalara Price Performance

Several research firms have issued reports on AVLR. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Avalara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Avalara to $93.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Avalara from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $93.50 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Avalara to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.08.

Shares of AVLR stock opened at $92.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.38. Avalara, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.39 and a 12 month high of $190.68. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of -52.02 and a beta of 1.05.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.16). Avalara had a negative net margin of 19.76% and a negative return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $208.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Avalara’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Avalara

(Get Rating)

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Recommended Stories

