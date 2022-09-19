Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Bought by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 645,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,553 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.11% of Avantor worth $20,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Avantor in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantor in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Avantor in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Avantor by 224.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avantor stock opened at $22.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.37. Avantor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.33 and a 12-month high of $44.37.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). Avantor had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen downgraded Avantor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Avantor to $42.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Avantor from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Avantor from $44.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Avantor from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.43.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

