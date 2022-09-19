Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $205.57.

A number of research firms have commented on AVY. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

In related news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.82, for a total value of $500,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,698.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,674,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,683,041,000 after purchasing an additional 24,670 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,767,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,177,330,000 after buying an additional 41,237 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 7.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,398,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,035,681,000 after buying an additional 437,559 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,923,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $849,736,000 after buying an additional 37,281 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,242,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,980,000 after acquiring an additional 75,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

AVY opened at $173.37 on Monday. Avery Dennison has a 1-year low of $151.62 and a 1-year high of $229.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.97.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.75% and a net margin of 8.48%. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avery Dennison will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.79%.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

