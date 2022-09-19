Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $205.57.
A number of research firms have commented on AVY. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.
Insider Activity at Avery Dennison
In related news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.82, for a total value of $500,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,698.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Avery Dennison Stock Down 3.3 %
AVY opened at $173.37 on Monday. Avery Dennison has a 1-year low of $151.62 and a 1-year high of $229.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.97.
Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.75% and a net margin of 8.48%. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avery Dennison will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.
Avery Dennison Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.79%.
Avery Dennison Company Profile
Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.
