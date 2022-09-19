Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:AHPA) Shares Purchased by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:AHPA – Get Rating) by 473.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,807 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth about $354,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $378,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at $501,000. Walleye Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II by 406.4% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 89,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 72,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,008,000. 73.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AHPA stock opened at $10.18 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.09. Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $10.50.

Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company focuses on pursuing businesses in the healthcare industry. Avista Public Acquisition Corp.

