Axie Infinity Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.01 Billion (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $1.01 billion and $102.58 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 17.1% lower against the dollar. One Axie Infinity coin can now be bought for $12.12 or 0.00062798 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005183 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,300.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005074 BTC.
- Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00008271 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00058493 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010549 BTC.
- TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005182 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded down 40.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002289 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005457 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00077381 BTC.
Axie Infinity Profile
AXS is a coin. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,056,187 coins. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Axie Infinity Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.
