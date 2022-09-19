AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APMI) Short Interest Update

AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APMI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the August 15th total of 3,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 40,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition in the second quarter worth $193,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $295,000. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new stake in AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $425,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition in the first quarter worth $445,000. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition alerts:

AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ APMI opened at $9.70 on Monday. AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $10.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.68.

About AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition

AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.