Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 31.3% from the August 15th total of 1,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aziyo Biologics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aziyo Biologics stock. Endurant Capital Management LP grew its position in Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,109,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,839 shares during the period. Aziyo Biologics comprises 1.7% of Endurant Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Endurant Capital Management LP owned 8.18% of Aziyo Biologics worth $6,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aziyo Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Aziyo Biologics Stock Performance

Aziyo Biologics stock opened at $6.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.33. Aziyo Biologics has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $88.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of -0.77.

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.14). Aziyo Biologics had a negative net margin of 75.15% and a negative return on equity of 525.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Aziyo Biologics will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

About Aziyo Biologics

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device.

