B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Senior Officer Randall Chatwin Sells 13,891 Shares of Stock

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) Senior Officer Randall Chatwin sold 13,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.48, for a total transaction of C$62,231.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$139,619.20.

B2Gold Trading Up 0.7 %

TSE BTO opened at C$4.41 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$4.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.98. B2Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of C$3.84 and a 12 month high of C$6.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.38.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$487.55 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.462987 earnings per share for the current year.

B2Gold Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.053 per share. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. This is a boost from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BTO. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. TD Securities raised shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, B2Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$7.50.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

