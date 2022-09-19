Badger DAO 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $7.03 Million (BADGER)

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. During the last week, Badger DAO has traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Badger DAO coin can currently be purchased for about $4.00 or 0.00020854 BTC on major exchanges. Badger DAO has a total market cap of $50.13 million and $7.03 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00117736 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005216 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005216 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.79 or 0.00875195 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Badger DAO Profile

Badger DAO’s genesis date was December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,539,396 coins. The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance. Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Badger DAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Badger DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Badger DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

