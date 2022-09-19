BakeryToken (BAKE) 1-Day Volume Hits $11.70 Million

BakeryToken (BAKE) traded down 10.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. One BakeryToken coin can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00001112 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BakeryToken has traded down 22.3% against the dollar. BakeryToken has a total market capitalization of $40.49 million and $11.70 million worth of BakeryToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00111270 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005313 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005313 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005311 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18,819.15 or 0.99990684 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002335 BTC.

BakeryToken Profile

BakeryToken (CRYPTO:BAKE) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2020. BakeryToken’s total supply is 289,770,588 coins and its circulating supply is 193,529,285 coins. The official website for BakeryToken is www.bakeryswap.org/#/home. The official message board for BakeryToken is medium.com/@BakerySwap. BakeryToken’s official Twitter account is @bakery_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BakeryToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BakerySwap is like Uniswap, but designed to be faster and cheaper. In addition to all of the above, liquidity providers will also be rewarded with BAKE tokens from which they can earn a share of BakerySwap’s trading fees and use for voting as part of BakerySwap’s governance.Telegram”

According to CryptoCompare, "BakerySwap is like Uniswap, but designed to be faster and cheaper. In addition to all of the above, liquidity providers will also be rewarded with BAKE tokens from which they can earn a share of BakerySwap's trading fees and use for voting as part of BakerySwap's governance.Telegram"

