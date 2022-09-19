bAlpha Market Capitalization Reaches $99,973.02 (BALPHA)

bAlpha (BALPHA) traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. One bAlpha coin can currently be purchased for about $5.55 or 0.00028545 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. bAlpha has a market capitalization of $99,973.02 and $580.00 worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, bAlpha has traded 26.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00119161 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005140 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005139 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.66 or 0.00861669 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

bAlpha Coin Profile

bAlpha’s launch date was March 4th, 2021. bAlpha’s total supply is 18,000 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for bAlpha is bigdataprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling bAlpha

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol is a DeFi protocol and data marketplace to source commercially valuable data from professional data providers, tokenize *_it, and make it *_liquid.bALPHA unlocks access to the first collection of datasets. The datasets' descriptions and sample data are in the Data Room.bALPHA is the first data token of Big Data Protocol, and can be redeemed for access to the bALPHA collection.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bAlpha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade bAlpha should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bAlpha using one of the exchanges listed above.

