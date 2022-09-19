Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.58.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BAC. Societe Generale raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAC. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter worth $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 201.9% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter worth $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAC opened at $34.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $274.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Bank of America has a fifty-two week low of $29.67 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.00.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Analysts predict that Bank of America will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.50%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

